Warri refinery still producing 2.5m litres PMS in spite of militancy — MD

Managing Director, Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company (WRPC), Solomon Ladenegan, has disclosed that the company is still producing 2.5 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and 2.2m litres of kerosene daily in spite of the resurgence of militancy.

Ladenegan made the disclosure on Tuesday during the inauguration of a road project at Ifiekporo, Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State.

According to the WRPC boss, “Militancy has not directly affected the refinery, but has only slowed crude supply.

“It’s not good for the refinery to be running and get shut down for 12 days for lack of crude, so we are dealing with these issues.”

“Currently, we are able to produce 2.5 million litres of petrol and 2.2 million of kerosine daily; the plants are running and we are working to do more” he stated during an interaction with journalists.

Meanwhile, the Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwole, who was represented by Chief Akoma Dudun and the executive committee of Ifiekporo, thanked WRPC for delivery of the road project.

The head of all Itsekiris worldwide requested more development projects from the company to make life more meaningful in the Itsekiri host community.