_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/pdp-apc-ad-trade-words-mopping-voter-cards/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/stop-wearing-red-cap-face-legal-battle-kwankwaso-group-tells-kano-gov/ganduje1/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

War against cancer: Amosun’s wife donates screening centres to hospitals

October 22, 2016 Latest News

Determined to wage war against cancer, wife of the Governor of Ogun State and President of the UPLIFT Development Foundation, Mrs Olufunso Amosun, has donated three ultramodern UPLIFT Development Foundation Cancer Screening Centres.

The centres, which are located at the State Hospital, Ijaye in Abeokuta; Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu; and State Hospital in Ota, were strategically situated for the use of the residents of Ogun State in its three senatorial districts in Ogun East (Sagamu); Ogun West (Ota); and Ogun Central (Abeokuta).

All the screening centres are equipped for clinical breast examinations by medical experts, while vaccines for the prevention of the human papilloma virus, which causes cervical cancer and other infections, can be made available in these facilities based on demand.

Speaking at the inauguration of the centres in Sagamu and Ota, Mrs Amosun said the centres were conceived to enable women have daily access to cancer screening and treatment rather than having to wait for once-in-a-year free cancer screening exercise, which she usually organised for residents of the state every October.

 

 

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online