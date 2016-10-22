War against cancer: Amosun’s wife donates screening centres to hospitals

Determined to wage war against cancer, wife of the Governor of Ogun State and President of the UPLIFT Development Foundation, Mrs Olufunso Amosun, has donated three ultramodern UPLIFT Development Foundation Cancer Screening Centres.

The centres, which are located at the State Hospital, Ijaye in Abeokuta; Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu; and State Hospital in Ota, were strategically situated for the use of the residents of Ogun State in its three senatorial districts in Ogun East (Sagamu); Ogun West (Ota); and Ogun Central (Abeokuta).

All the screening centres are equipped for clinical breast examinations by medical experts, while vaccines for the prevention of the human papilloma virus, which causes cervical cancer and other infections, can be made available in these facilities based on demand.

Speaking at the inauguration of the centres in Sagamu and Ota, Mrs Amosun said the centres were conceived to enable women have daily access to cancer screening and treatment rather than having to wait for once-in-a-year free cancer screening exercise, which she usually organised for residents of the state every October.