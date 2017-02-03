Wait for another election if you don’t want Buhari — Obasanjo

NIGERIA’S former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has urged Nigerians to wait for another election, if they do not appreciate the person of President Muhammadu Buhari any longer, rather than wishing him dead.

Obasanjo in a statement issued by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, made available to Tribune Online in Abeokuta, on Friday, noted that those peddling rumour that the President is dead are callous, wicked and treacherous.

He warned Nigerians against politicisation about issues relating to President’s health, saying that he had equally been rumoured dead about 12 times while in office as the President of the country.

Obasanjo said that Buhari need the prayers from all and sundry to boost his morale rather than resorting in “worrisome” declaration, submitting that “no normal human being will wish an elderly person dead, irrespective of their differences.

“If you don’t like him, wait for another election, not going about to say he is dead. No matter his health situation, we should pray for him to recover quick and come back stronger and better. For anyone wishing him dead, such person or group of persons are callous, wicked and treacherous.

“I was also rumoured to have died almost 12 times. I don’t know what they derive from doing so, but, they should seek for forgiveness.

“Even if we know that the President is sick, he is in a better position to know what to say or what to do and not wishing him dead. We should just stop politicising everything, especially with the elderly in the country.”