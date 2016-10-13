Vice principal shot in kidnap attempt in Warri

A vice principal of a secondary school in Warri escaped by the whiskers, the flaming swords of kidnappers in Warri, Delta State.

The mother of five, identified as Mrs Ati Bojor, was allegedly shot on Monday at Edjeba area of Warri in a futile attempt to abduct her.

The victim, Metro gathered, was shot at about 8.00 a.m. at the entrance of the school.

It was gathered that Mrs Bojor was in her Toyota Camry car and about entering the school gate when the rampaging gunmen blocked her way.

The victim was dragged out of her car and bundled into a get-away car of the gunmen, but she was said to have resisted her attackers.

A security source disclosed that instead of the victim to allow herself to be bundled into the kidnappers’ car, she dashed to the bare ground and rolled to prevent her from being abducted by the hoodlums.

The victim, it was equally learnt, was shot in her leg and arm, as well as one of the tyres of her car by the hoodlums who ostensibly became frustrated.

The victim was later rushed to Syracuse Hospital in Warri, for treatment.

It was learnt that the police from “B” Division arrived the scene shortly after and embarked on random arrest of young men around and whisked them away to the station.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) “B” Division, Eyoh Aniete (SP) could not be reached, just as Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Celestina Kalu, could not also respond to calls and text messages as of the time of filing the report.