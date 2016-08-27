Vardy begins goal account

Jamie Vardy scored his first goal of the season in the Premier League to help champions, Leicester City record its first win with a 2-1 victory over Swansea in very wet conditions.

The England striker, Vardy who scored 24 goals last season for the Foxes fired in off the post from Danny Drinkwater’s ball in the 32nd minute, before Wes Morgan volleyed in from a right-wing corner seven minutes into the second half.

Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez had a penalty saved by Lukasz Fabianski, who also blocked Shinji Okazaki’s follow-up.

Swansea pulled one back when Leroy Fer headed in from Modou Barrow’s cross in the 80th minute.

Leicester manager, Claudio Ranieri, was asked if opposing defences had figured Jamie Vardy out after last season’s top scorer failed to find the net in the first two matches of this campaign.

“I am not worried” the Italian said, “he (Vardy) is a natural goalscorer”.

Ranieri expressed joy at the victory despite the shortcomings of his men in the game.

“I am very happy. We played very well in the first half. In the second half we could have closed the match, but missed a penalty and in the end we complicated our life. But it was a good three points and I’m very happy.

“These three points are very important for us because we lost the first match – we’ve now taken four points from two matches at home, which is OK.

“The draw against Arsenal was OK and today was a good performance. I am glad.

“We have a very good platform. We wanted to keep all our players. It wasn’t possible and one went away but it’s OK. We are happy and now we start our season,” he said.