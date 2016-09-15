logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

US election: Donald Trump in excellent health – Doctor

September 15, 2016 / :

Republican nominee Donald Trump is in “excellent physical health,” according to a letter from his doctor.

CNN revealed that Mr Trump released the letter from his doctor, Harold N Bornstein, following a recent physical examination.

The 70-year-old is listed as 6 foot 3 inches (1.9 metres) and weighs 236 pounds (116 kilos), which makes him overweight for his height.

The letter comes as his rival Hillary Clinton returns to the campaign trail after she was sick with pneumonia.

Both candidates have faced public scrutiny over transparency about the state of their health.

“He takes a lipid lowering agent (rosuvastatin) and a low dose aspirin,” the letter said. “He does not use tobacco products or alcohol.”

Mr Trump discussed his health with talk-show host Dr Mehmet Oz in a taped interview, which is set to air on Thursday.

It’s almost too perfect. The reality-TV-star-turned-politician sharing his medical information with the celebrity-doctor-turned-daytime-talk-show-host.

Mr Trump promised he would release information from a physical exam sometime this week, and on Thursday – in a press release and a taped interview with Dr Mehmet Oz – he did.

We learned Mr Trump’s vital signs are normal. He takes medication to keep high cholesterol in check. He passed all his cancer screenings He (perhaps not surprisingly) has higher than normal testosterone levels. He’s a bit overweight and has a penchant for junk food.

He says his exercise regimen consists of golf and giving political speeches.

Bornstein is the quirky man who made headlines last December when he claimed Mr Trump would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency”. Bornstein later admitted he wrote that one-page, typo-ridden memo in less than five minutes.

In other words, this is hardly a full disclosure of Mr Trump’s medical history. It’s certainly in keeping with what has been an exceedingly bizarre US presidential campaign, however.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
Got BAD RESPONSE From Your Wife In BED? Discover A GREAT NATURAL SOLUTION that CHANGED MY Story And Put An End To PREMATURE EJACULATION!.CLICK HERE!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!

Top News




Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This NATURAL Solution. CLICK!

Lose 14kg in 3Weeks With NAFDAC APPROVED NATURAL Solution! CLICK!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED! CLICK HERE!!!

Loosing To RECESSION? CLICK Here & EARN EXTRA INCOME!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News