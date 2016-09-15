US election: Donald Trump in excellent health – Doctor

Republican nominee Donald Trump is in “excellent physical health,” according to a letter from his doctor.

CNN revealed that Mr Trump released the letter from his doctor, Harold N Bornstein, following a recent physical examination.

The 70-year-old is listed as 6 foot 3 inches (1.9 metres) and weighs 236 pounds (116 kilos), which makes him overweight for his height.

The letter comes as his rival Hillary Clinton returns to the campaign trail after she was sick with pneumonia.

Both candidates have faced public scrutiny over transparency about the state of their health.

“He takes a lipid lowering agent (rosuvastatin) and a low dose aspirin,” the letter said. “He does not use tobacco products or alcohol.”

Mr Trump discussed his health with talk-show host Dr Mehmet Oz in a taped interview, which is set to air on Thursday.

It’s almost too perfect. The reality-TV-star-turned-politician sharing his medical information with the celebrity-doctor-turned-daytime-talk-show-host.

Mr Trump promised he would release information from a physical exam sometime this week, and on Thursday – in a press release and a taped interview with Dr Mehmet Oz – he did.

We learned Mr Trump’s vital signs are normal. He takes medication to keep high cholesterol in check. He passed all his cancer screenings He (perhaps not surprisingly) has higher than normal testosterone levels. He’s a bit overweight and has a penchant for junk food.

He says his exercise regimen consists of golf and giving political speeches.

Bornstein is the quirky man who made headlines last December when he claimed Mr Trump would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency”. Bornstein later admitted he wrote that one-page, typo-ridden memo in less than five minutes.

In other words, this is hardly a full disclosure of Mr Trump’s medical history. It’s certainly in keeping with what has been an exceedingly bizarre US presidential campaign, however.