UPDATE: Kidnappers of Ekiti APC chieftain’s wife demand N40m ransom

The kidnappers of the wife of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Mr. Ajibola Oyedele, popularly known as 50/50, have demanded a ransom of N40million.

Oyedele said on Saturday evening that he was able to speak with his wife at about 5:45 p.m. since she was abducted late Friday night, and stated that the kidnappers had claimed that he was their actual target.

Earlier on Saturday, Oyedele had said the incident occurred at about 8:30pm on Friday night at their home in Omuo Oke community in Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Oyedele, who is not picking calls to his mobile telephone, explained in a social media post that his wife surrendered to the kidnappers at gunpoint.

He said: “At gunpoint, my wife surrendered the key to our Nissan Ultimate to the kidnappers and they drove her away to an unknown destination.

“We have not heard anything from her since the incident. All her lines are switched off.”

Ajibola, who defected to the APC in July this year, was a member of the last Ekiti State House of Assembly and was the only member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the assemblyas of then.

He was appointed Special Assistant on Parliamentary Affairs by Governor Ayodele Fayose but he resigned from the government on May 31, 2016, citing poor remuneration as his reason for resigning from the government.