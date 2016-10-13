UPDATE: 21 freed Chibok girls now with government — Presidency

Twenty one of the missing Chibok girls have been released and are in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Presidency has confirmed.

This was confirmed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, a statement made available to the media, on Thursday.

In the release, Garba confirmed that 21 of the missing Chibok Girls have been released and are in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), adding that the names of the released girls would follows shortly.

He hinted that the Director-General, Malam Lawal Daura, had briefed President Muhammadu Buhari before he left on a state visit to Germany on Thursday morning.

He stated in the release “The Director-General, Malam Lawal Daura just finished briefing the President H.E. Muhammadu Buhari.

“The release of the girls, in a limited number is the outcome of negotiations between the administration and the the Boko Haram brokered by the International Red Cross and the Swiss government. The negotiations will continue.

“The President welcomes the release of the girls but cautioned Nigerians to be mindful of the fact that more than 30,000 fellow citizens were killed via terrorism.

“Malam Lawal wants the girls to have some rest, with all of them very tired coming out of the process before he hands them over to the Vice President,Professor Yemi Osinbajo. The President takes off shortly on a trip to Germany for a state visit.

“The names of the released girls follows shortly.”