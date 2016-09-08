Unoccupied shops: Ekiti threatens to revoke allocation

Ekiti State government is to revoke shops allocated to traders at the Agric Olope Market in Ado-Ekiti if the owners fail to occupy them within the next one month.

This is just as the state government reiterated its determination to stamp out hawking and trading along major streets of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The state governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, gave the warning when he paid a visit to the market.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, on Wednesday, said the governor frowned on the situation whereby some traders refused to occupy their shops but rather hang around major streets in the town.

He subsequently gave such traders up till October 6, this year to take possession of their shops or lose them.

“First, I have to thank and appreciate those of you that obeyed government’s directive to come over here. We will also make your stay here comfortable as we will within available resources, provide amenities that will make that possible. A borehole will be drilled here We will also improve the condition of the road that leads to this place.

“For those who have been given shops here but have refused to utilise them, after the deadline given, the shops will be re-allocated to other people and we will only refund their money based on the depreciation that has taken place between now and when they were given the shops.

“Those who still think they can hang around in the city centre to trade illegally are joking. We won’t allow that. The instruction is that everyone displaced from the old Ojaba Market should come here or go to Awedele Market. Nobody will be allowed to take any undue advantage by engaging in illegal street trading and hawking,” he said.

The governor also directed officials of the State Environmental Protection Agency to assess the situation at a flooded portion near the market.

The leader of the traders, Chief (Mrs) Adesola Ogunsuyi, commended the governor for the visit.

She said those who refused to relocate to the market were having undue advantage over those that obeyed government’s directive by engaging in hawking and street trading already banned by the government.