Unity Bank introduces account to drive SME franchise

Unity Bank Plc. has introduced the Unity Biz Account as part of its bouquet of SME offerings aimed at supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The SME space is a key market focus for the bank as it provides the platform that will enable it tap into the business opportunities in the segment which has been identified as being the fulcrum of economic growth in the country.

The value proposition embedded in the UnityBiz current account lies in the fact that structured businesses in the SME space are able to access both the asset and liability side of the product at concessionary rates, which benchmark the best pricing offered in the industry.

According to a statement by the bank, the UnityBIZ current account is also bundled with the Business Debit Card; a Verve- card which allows a maximum of five cards per SME such that each card can be programmed with separate transaction dynamics.

Unity Bank also offers SMEs financial advisory services as well as a free quarterly counseling and networking sessions to guide businesses that subscribe to the Unity Biz scheme.