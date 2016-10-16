Unite to solve national problems, Abdulsalami tells Nigerians

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, on Saturday, said the solution to Nigeria’s challenges was for the citizenry to unite and collectively evolve solution to the problems.

Abubakar stated this at the 8th Convocation of Crescent University, Abeokuta.

He cautioned political leaders to avoid making frivolous promises to the people in the face of the prevailing difficulties, and for the credibility of the fledgling democracy.

He remarked that fulfilling promises made by political leaders enhanced the credibility of leadership and raised the integrity of leaders.

The former head of state maintained that in times of difficulty, leaders would be measured by the promises kept.

He admonished the people to be moderate in their expectations, saying that there could be no quick fixes to all national challenges.

He explained that challenges were not strange to the country and recalled that collective resolutions to such challenges had seen the nation through in previous times.

“We must accept that Nigeria has always had social, economic and political problems and it will continue to have them to varying degrees of intensity.

“The real joy lies for us in our determination to pursue them and solve them as brothers,” he said.

Abubakar stressed the need for government at all levels to institute monitoring teams on higher institutions in the country in a bid to discourage education tourism of Nigerian students.

He explained that the step would also enable Nigeria to return to its lost glory among the comity of nations in the area of education.

He called for continued monitoring of academic performances of all tertiary institutions, especially the private ones, in order to improve the quality of education in the country.

Abubakar, who bagged Doctor of Science degree (Honoris Causa) in Public Administration of the university, described the award as one he and his family would cherish forever.

Similarly, the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who was invested as the Chancellor of the university, was also honoured with Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) in Public Administration.

In his acceptance speech, Adeyemi expressed gratitude to the management of the university for the honour.

The traditional ruler recalled how he, as the former Pro-Chancellor of the Uthman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, helped to build the institution from the scratch.

He, however, promised to try everything at his disposal to position Crescent University at an enviable height.

He commended the proprietor of the institution, Chief Bola Ajibola (SAN), for his contribution to the development of education in Nigeria by investing his assets in the establishment of the university.

In his remarks, Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, said that involvement of the private sector was the only way to improve the nation’s economy, with education inclusive.

Amosun reaffirmed that his administration would not relent in ensuring that the sector remained accessible and affordable in the state.

Announcing automatic employment for the first-class graduating students, the governor advised them to strive to become self-reliant and avoid over-dependence on white collar jobs.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Ibraheem Gbajabiamila, had charged the graduates to be good ambassadors of the university and use their training to contribute to the growth and development of the society.

The convocation, which produced 28 First Class graduates from the 435 graduating students, saw Miss Rasheedat Modupeola of Accounting Department emerge as the overall best graduating student.