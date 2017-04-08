UNICEF providing technical support in curbing meningitis –Official

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says it is supporting the Federal Government in its efforts to tackle the current meningitis outbreak in the country.

The UNICEF, Abuja, Communication Specialist, Ms Eva Hinds, made this known in an online interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

She said the fund, in collaboration with other partners, was closely monitoring the situation and providing technical support in the areas of active surveillance and case management.

She said that the support also include community sensitisation and implementation of mass vaccination campaigns in every affected local government area or ward in the epidemic or alert phase.

“Vaccination campaigns are most effective when there is community awareness of the campaign and social mobilisation is in place to ensure optimum coverage.

“UNICEF is helping to create guidelines for implementing preventative and reactive campaigns through community engagement and dialogues.

“Supporting house-to-house sensitisation and mobilisation for immunisation and training healthcare workers in the affected states including Katsina, Kebbi, Niger, Sokoto and Zamfara.

“UNICEF is helping to set up sensitisation meetings with religious and traditional leaders, non-governmental organisations and schools, and producing and disseminating information, education and communication materials.

“UNICEF is facilitating the procurement and distribution of the antibiotics, called Ceftriaxone, to hospitals to treat meningitis cases in the affected local government areas,’’ said the official.

The specialist said that countries experiencing outbreaks could use the global International Coordination Group (ICG) mechanism to request delivery of high quality vaccines and antibiotics bundled with injection materials.

According to her, this special mechanism was established in 1997 to ensure that the population most in need would receive life-saving vaccines in a timely manner.

“The mechanism includes the careful review of country requests for vaccines for outbreak response by the ICG for meningitis.

“In response to the current meningitis outbreak, 500,000 doses of Meningitis C vaccines have been delivered, through the ICG mechanism, to Nigeria.

“The vaccines are being distributed to high risk wards and communities in the affected local government areas in Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto and Niger States as an immediate response to the outbreak.

“Requests have also been sent to the ICG to receive vaccines for Sokoto and Katsina states. These requests are currently pending ICG approval,’’ she said.

Hinds said that an effective coordinated response with partners contributing in the areas of their expertise was further needed to respond proactively to these types of outbreaks.

She said, however, that as the outbreaks occurred yearly, the government had put in place emergency response and coordination structures that were systematically reactivated during the epidemics.

“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, with technical support from UNICEF, has also drafted the first national preparedness and response plan for meningitis.

“The plan seeks to put into place measures to tackle future outbreaks, particularly in the states hit by yearly outbreak; the first draft of the plan is currently under review.

“The government agencies are also working together with partners to include the meningitis vaccinations to the yearly routine vaccinations.

“Inclusion to routine vaccinations will help to secure funding and yearly purchases of the meningitis vaccines,’’ she said.