It is unfair to assess Buhari’s administration now —Kumuyi

THE General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has called on Nigerians to be patient with the present administration, saying it is too early to assess President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Pastor Kumuyi, who spoke with newsmen at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu State, on Thursday, said the present economic recession was a passing phase in the nation’s life, stressing that what Nigerians needed was to change their attitude and come closer to God.

“It is not fair to assess the present administration. It is too early. We have to wait until the end of the administration, then we can sit down and give proper judgment. What is needed now is full cooperation and prayers for our leaders,” he added.

Pastor Kumuyi, who said he was in Enugu in continuation of his crusade in the South-East, called on Nigerians not to lose faith in God.

“Nigeria is a great country. We have abundant human and natural resources. We should join hands to build it to the glory of God,” he said.

On his crusade, Pastor Kumuyi said that there would be deliverance and miracles during the crusade that will cut across South-East in the next few days.

“Our Lord, Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever. Solution has come as the prophecy is meant to deliver many from physical and spiritual bondage,” he noted.

Pastor Kumuyi is expected to visit Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states during the crusade.