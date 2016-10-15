UN scribe welcomes release of Chibok school girls

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moom on Friday welcomed the release of 21 Chibok schoolgirls, after more than two years of captivity.

In a statement Ban said he was deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of the remaining schoolgirls and other victims of abduction by Boko Haram, still in captivity.

The Secretary-General urged the international community to continue supporting the government of Nigeria in its efforts to secure their release, rehabilitation and reintegration.

He called for increased efforts to ensure additional humanitarian access in the north-east of Nigeria, and reiterated the continued commitment of the UN in this regard.

Twenty-one girls, abducted from their school in Chibok, Borno, were released on Thursday leaving more than 100 still in Boko Haram’s captivity.