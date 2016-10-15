_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/gunmen-attack-ekiti-police-division-kill-inspector-loot-armoury/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/gunmen-attack-ekiti-police-division-kill-inspector-loot-armoury/ekiti-map-new/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

UN scribe welcomes release of Chibok school girls

October 15, 2016 Top News

UN  Secretary-General Ban Ki-moom on Friday welcomed the  release of 21 Chibok schoolgirls, after more than two years of captivity.

In a statement Ban said he was  deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of the remaining schoolgirls and other victims of abduction by Boko Haram, still in captivity.

The Secretary-General urged  the international community to continue supporting the government of Nigeria in its efforts to secure their release, rehabilitation and reintegration.

He called for increased efforts to ensure additional humanitarian access in the north-east of Nigeria, and reiterated the continued commitment of the UN in this regard.

Twenty-one girls, abducted from their school in Chibok, Borno,  were released on Thursday leaving more than 100 still in Boko Haram’s captivity.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online