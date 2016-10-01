UITH to commence kidney transplant soon – CMD

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Prof. Abdulwaheed Olatinwo on Saturday said the hospital would soon commence renal transplant surgery procedure.

The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the CMD stated this when he spoke to newsmen in Ilorin.

He said the hospital “is at an advanced stage of establishing a renal transplant department,” adding that the department would be ready soon.

Olatinwo, however, pointed out that the major challenge facing the hospital had been paucity of fund.

According to him, the hospital is paying N2 million monthly on electricity bill and N16 million monthly on diesel.

Olatinwo said the hospital’s management had seen the need to embark on an aggressive drive to improve its internally generated revenue.

He said that the institution has been recording high patronage since its inception.

Olatinwo said that the hospital had moved to its permanent site along old Jebba road in Ilorin in March 2010.

“Many thought the hospital was bound to witness low patronage from patients because of its long distance as against its old location in the heart of the city.

“But two years after, it has been one success story after the other,” he said.

The CMD said that contrary to people’s expectation, the hospital is recording more patients than it used to have at its temporary site.

He said this was due to certain logistics put in place by the management.

Olatinwo noted that clinical departments are in place at the permanent site, making it possible for the hospital to carry out all clinical activities there.

“This is in addition to the establishment of the Assisted Reproductive Technology Unit for women in dire need of the fruit of the womb through IVF,” he said.

He said that others include the commencement of minimal invasive high profile surgeries in paediatrics, ophthalmology, ENT, gynecology, orthopedic and plastic surgery, among others.

According to the CMD, the UITH as an institution has not confined itself to its skill alone.

Olatinwo said the institution has entered into international collaboration with other world renowned institutions for skill exchange.

He pointed out that other areas of partnership include capacity building and improved health care with institutions such as; Hospice International on Pain and Palliative Medicine and Care based in Uganda.

Olatinwo said other partners are the International Society of Nephrology, Sheffield University, United Kingdom, on renal care and kidney transplant as well as the Erasmus Institute based in Netherlands on ENT care.