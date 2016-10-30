With Udiroko, Goldberg affirms love for cultural festivals

SLOWLY but steadily, Goldberg, one of the brands from the stables of Nigerian Breweries Plc., is cementing its place as a major supporter of cultural festivals across the country but mostly in the southwest.

On the back of a successful outing at this year’s Osun Osogbo Festival which it has been backing in the last three years as official beer sponsor, the brand recently made its presence felt at the Udiroko Festival in Ado Ekiti.

The ancient town was sent agog by Goldberg through its wholesale branding of the Ekiti State capital and series of well received activations in what appeared to be just the icing on the cake. The real pudding was the two gala events held consequtively before festival’s grand finale.

When promoters of the brand had promised during a visit to the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejuyigbe, days before the festival commenced, that they would back the festival, not many had paid them attention. The Portfolio Manager, Regional Mainstream and Stout Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Agu, had explained that as a brand that has been worthy partners with the southwest and catering for the cultural needs of the people, the company is committed to championing causes that add value to the cultural heritage of the people. He had also assured that Goldberg would support the community to ensure that the 2016 Udiroko Festival had a corporate outlook.

Responding, Oba Adejugbe had commended the brand for its promised support and recommended it to Ekiti people.“All over the world, corporate sponsorship is trending and we are happy that Nigerian Breweries has keyed into the popular practice. While we are commending the company for adopting the popular philosophy, we call on other organisations to borrow a leaf from the company. With this partnership, one is not in doubt that there would henceforth be a special relationship between beer lovers in Ekiti and Goldberg,” Oba Adejuyigbe said

Fittingly, it was a promise kept has Goldberg made it a memorable Udiroko festival for Ekiti people. Aside the usual activations where people were availed the opportunity of winning prizes and enjoying their favourite brand, two gala events and the grand finale were the clinchers.

Speaking at the main event held at the Ewi’s palace, state Governor, Ayo Fayose, called for the return of history into the nation’s school curriculum. “Without the past, we can’t make out the future,” he said.

Aside the speeches, indigenes and guests had their fill of scintillating cultural displays showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Ekiti people at the palace’s amphitheatre.

Instructively, what Goldberg did for the 2016 Udiroko, it has been doing for other festivals in the southwest including the Osun Osogbo and Ojude Oba festival for some years now.The beer appears keen on celebrating human values and heritage through sponsorship of cultural activities it knows creates emotional connection between brands and the people.It has infact turned this into a form of its own corporate social responsibility, reiterating how this can deepen brand equity.

No wonder the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, commended Goldberg for its support for traditional institutions, typified by its backing of the 2016 Ojude Oba Festival.Oba Adetona, had while receiving a team from Goldberg at his palace, noted that “nothing binds us more in unity than celebrating our aged beliefs and values.”He added that “Goldberg is, indeed, a true brand for always recognizing who we are as a people and celebrating with us.”

Last week, Goldberg returned to familiar territory in Benin City, Edo State where it participated actively during the coronation of Oba Ewuare II.