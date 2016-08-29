Ubulu-Uku community makes 18-year-old king September 5

Seven months after the gruesome murder of the traditional ruler of Ubulu-Uku kingdom in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, His Royal Highness, Obi Edward Akaeze Ofulue III, by suspected herdsmen, his son, Noah Chukwuka Akaeze I, will be crowned on September 5, 2016 as the new royal father.

According to a letter from Government House in Asaba, the ceremony which holds at the royal palace in Ubulu-Uku, will be presided over by the governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, who will present the Staff of Office to the new king. This followed the conclusion of traditional and official processes for the crowning of Obi Akaeze I, who is 18 years old.

The Delta State government had earlier issued a letter of formal recognition to the new king on the recommendation of Ubulu-Uku Council of Chiefs, the Council of Traditional Rulers of Aniocha South Local Government Area and the chairman of the local government area.

According to a press statement issued by the Secretary to Ubulu-Uku Royal Palace and Obi-in-Council, Barrister Joe Obazei, the official coronation of Obi Akaeze I was delayed due to the death manner of the passing of Obi Ofulue III after his kidnap. He stated that the anxiety and tension created by the murder having died down, it was time Ubulu-Uku moved on.

Chief Obazei thanked all Ubulu-Uku chiefs, sons and daughters for presenting a united front in those trying times occasioned by Obi Ofulue III’s abduction and death.

He also thanked all well-wishers who showed concern. He extended an invitation to such people of goodwill to be part of the dawn of a new era in the kingdom.

“You mourned with us in our trying times, please come felicitate with us in our joyous moment,” Chief Obazei stated.

He also thanked Governor Okowa, for his support to the kingdom since the report of the kidnap of the late Obi.

Chief Obazei stated that while the people of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom are moving on after losing their king, the police and other security agencies still have a duty of giving justice to the people by prosecuting those associated with the kidnap and murder of their late king.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by all sons and daughters of Ubulu-Uku at home and in the diaspora.