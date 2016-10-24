UBA wins big at Finacle Client Innovation awards

United Bank for Africa plc has been adjudged winner in two categories at the recently concluded Finacle Client Innovation Awards 2016. The award was organised in India by Infosys Limited; the corporation that provides business consulting, information technology and outsourcing services to financial institutions across 19 countries.

The pan African banking Group has continued to receive accolades and global recognition for its commitment to the use of cutting-edge technology to provide simple and convenient banking solutions and services to its customers.

UBA won the ‘Award for Process Innovation’ on account of its innovative approach to transaction authentication and reconciliation and also clinched the award for ‘Project Management Innovation’ as a result of the outstanding work it has done on implementing a ‘multi country migration of Finacle core banking solution using the Clustered Rollout concept. The awards were keenly contested for by financial institutions with over 160 nominations received from across different banks in 94 countries.

Commenting on the awards, Mr Kennedy Uzoka, the Group Managing Director/CEO, UBA Plc, said the Finacle Awards is an attestation to the quality of human resources that abound in UBA and the importance the Bank places on using information technology to better serve its customers.

“UBA has remained the leading bank in driving customer satisfaction and banking penetration across Africa using information and computer technology. In achieving this, we have and will continue to commit resources to bringing convenience to our teeming customers,” he added.

The Finacle Client Innovation Awards recognizes some of the breakthrough innovations achieved by the clients, leveraging Finacle solutions. The award celebrates product, channel/distribution, customer service, process, custom component development and project management innovations that have benefitted banks by increasing revenues, profitability, enhancing customer satisfaction and efficiency.

“Using technology to provide consumer satisfaction and excellent banking experience is important to us. In doing this, we emphasized the acquisition of relevant technologies to drive service excellence and innovation in product and services, across all channels,” said Chuks Nweke, Executive Director, Operations and Technology, United Bank for Africa.

UBA is one of Africa’s leading banks with operations in 19 African countries including having presence in global financial centers; New York, London and Paris.

Adjudged to be at the forefront of innovation and convenience banking, UBA is one of the first financial services institutions on the continent to deploy Finacle 10x, a new information technology platform to boost its services and electronic banking channels. Today, UBA provides banking services to some 11 million customers globally, through diverse channels and several thousand touch points.