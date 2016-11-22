UBA bags CFO, other awards

The United Bank for Africa Plc, on Saturday, won the CFO of the Year, Financial Innovation Project of the Year and Finance Team of the Year awards.

This is the second time the bank will be winning awards at the Nigeria CFO awards, in its second season.

Ugo Nwaghodoh, UBA’s Group Chief Finance Officer was ahead of other nominees in the banking category, to emerge CFO of the year.

According an emailed written statement from the bank, the bank’s finance team of the year was also given to the finance division of UBA for their exceptional performance in the year under review, which the organiser say resulted in the bank emerging as one of the resilient performers in the Nigerian banking industry, despite the economic downturn.

Receiving the awards, UBA’s Group CFO thanked the organisers for the recognition which is coming, second time in a row, noting that he couldn’t have done it alone and that he is delighted to be working with the best finance team in the Nigerian banking industry.

“We are further encouraged by these awards but speaking the minds of my colleagues, this presents new challenges to us, as we will intensify our commitment towards setting benchmarks for the industry, particularly in our strategic roles beyond financial reporting and performance management,” Nwaghodoh said.

Also speaking at the awards night, the Chief Executive Officer of Instinct Business magazine, Organisers of the CFO awards, Akin Naphtal, explained that CFOs are integral to the successes of organizations as their expansive financial perspectives help fuel growth.

“That is why we believe the achievements of financial executives who have been outstanding in their profession and have contributed in no small measure to the growth of their organisations and the economy at large, must be recognized and celebrated,” he said.