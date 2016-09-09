Twitter users tackle Presidency over jets committee

SOME users of Twitter have taken the Presidency to task over a committee it raised to determine the fates of some aircrafts in the Presidential Air Fleet (PAF).

Twitter storm was triggered by a popular blogger, JJ Omojuwa, following the launch of the new National Re-Orientation campaign by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

Tagged, “Change Begins With Me,” Buhari had launched it with a declaration that it will not just be about economic and social progress but change in terms of personal behaviour.

He said the campaign was part of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) effort to carry Nigerians along in the journey to create a better country.

The President had said: “The campaign we are about to launch today is all about the need for us to see change not merely in terms of our economic, social progress but in terms of our personal behaviour on how we conduct ourselves, engage our neigbhours, friends and generally how we relate with the larger society in a positive and definitive way and manner that promotes our common good and common destiny, change at home, change in the work place, change at traffic junction, change at traffic lights etc.”

However, writing on his personal Twitter handle, the blogger had suggested that the change which the campaign seeks to engender should start from the presidency by the sale of presidential jets.

“Change begins with selling the presidential jets. Only a genuinely rich country should think of having up to 3. We have about 10 jets,” he had said.

But in a apparent attempt to reassure the public, Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, responded by revealing that there was already a committee working to reduce he number of presidential jets.

“There is a govt committee already in place, working to reduce the number of aircraft in the presidential fleet,” Garba stated but his response drew a fiery reaction from some angry Twitter users who wondered whether it was necessary to have such a committee.

Oyindamola Olofinlua wrote, “When should we expect the reduction? Deadlines are important, sir?”

Ademola said: “Why should there be a committee on that one again. Sell off or OLX it. Lobatan.”

Mazi agreed with Omojuwa, saying: “Omojuwa I sincerely feel that we don’t need a c’tee to dispose those jets. Just OLX it, sir. It’s been more than 16 months.”

Awe Olajide added: “Omojuwa Why do we need a committee to do that?”

Boason Omofaye wrote: “A (committee working) to reduce the number of aircrafts? What’s AMCON doing or Finance Ministry?”

Raymond Enaholo said: “They might even need a referendum to know if to do away with the aircrafts. It’s just a joke to be honest.”

Wale Adetona said: “A committee really? Sounds like a familiar line we were once used to.”

Adetutu Balogun asked: “We need Committee to reduce presidential aircraft? Wow! this government is more extravagant!

#ChangeBeginsWithBuharI.”

Murele stated: “AMCON , BPE , you don’t need 16 months to form a committee, this is very telling.”

Mark Amaza said: “I’ve a very strong feeling nothing will be sold.”