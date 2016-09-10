Tweak asun for a spicy, finger-licking Sallah

Peppered meat is one dish that is guaranteed to always excite the taste buds and the nostrils.

This is why asun (which is simply grilled/barbecued meat with lots of pepper) takes the day wherever it’s found. Although it can be enjoyed by itself as a snack or full meal, it can also be deliciously combined with other foods; infusing life to even the blandest of dishes. This Sallah, up your asun cooking skills a notch by serving these sumptuous combo.

To prepare asun, you will need:

Ram meat, or protein of your choice

Scotch Bonnet peppers (rodo)

Onions, chopped largely

Bouillon cubes

Salt to taste

Cooking oil

Water

Procedure:

Blitz pepper and onions to coarse consistency. Set aside.

Wash meat and combine with bouillon cubes, salt and other preferred spices for marinating meat. Marinate for about one hour.

Place pot on fire, add a quartered chunk of onions and cook meat till slightly soft. You should cook on low heat without adding water. Monitor closely to prevent it from getting burnt. Add water if needed.

When slightly cooked, drain off any excess liquid and cut meat into bite size pieces.

Place pot on high heat and add a little bit of oil. Add in meat pieces and fry till light brown.

Drain oil and reboil meat for a few minutes.

Drain water and fry a second time.

(The traditional method is grilling/barbecuing meat rather than fry.)