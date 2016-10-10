Trump describes own daughter ‘voluptuous’ as new sexist tapes emerge

The controversy over Donald Trump’s “locker room” misogyny has intensified as new tapes emerged in which he discussed his daughter’s physique and said it was “checkout time” once women reach the age of 35 in a series of interviews with United States broadcaster Howard Stern.

The Telegraph reported that conversations covering a 17-year period were uncovered by CNN in which Mr Trump made lewd comments about women and tolerated Stern, one of America’s best known “shock jocks,” describing Ivanka Trump as a “piece of a–.”

In a 2006 interview, Stern, who has a longtime reputation as a provocateur, asked if Ivanka had breast implants.

Mr Trump responded: “She’s actually always been very voluptuous.

“She’s tall, she’s almost 6 feet tall and she’s been, she’s an amazing beauty.”

Asked in a separate interview in the same year if he would still enjoy sex with 24-year-olds, Mr Trump, who had married his wife, Melania, in 2005, replied: “Oh absolutely.”

In a 2002 interview with Stern, Mr Trump also said he preferred leaving ladies as they age.

“What is it at 35? It’s called check-out time,” Mr Trump quipped.

Mr Trump has already been disowned by many leading Republicans after the Washington Post published a 2005 tape in which he brags about how he could seduce women because of his celebrity status.

In another interview he boasted of having lost his virginity when he was about 14 years old.

He also described how as owner of the Miss Universe beauty pageant, he was the one man allowed to go backstage while contestants were in a state of undress.

“Well, I’ll tell you the funniest is that before a show, I’ll go backstage and everyone’s getting dressed, and everything else, and you know, no men are anywhere, and I’m allowed to go in because I’m the owner of the pageant and therefore I’m inspecting it.

“You know, I’m inspecting because I want to make sure that everything is good.”

A producer on The Apprentice, the reality series hosted in America by Mr Trump, said there are more damaging revelations to come, adding that the initial disclosures were “just the beginning.”