Troops kill 7 kidnappers in Bauchi

Troops of 33 Brigade Nigerian Army, following a tip off, on Friday , had contact with suspected kidnappers at Lame Burra forest near Dutsen Ganye, Gunduru and Kati Layin villages, Bauchi State and during a heavy exchange of fire, killed seven of the kidnappers and destroyed their camps.

They also recovered 2 AK-47 rifles and 3 Dane guns at the camp.

The troops were currently combing the general area to further track down other fleeing members of the criminal gang.

Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, had, after the initial successes of its Operation Forest Kunama, which was aimed at clearing all livestock rustlers and armed bandits camps in Bauchi and Gombe States general area, directed the troop to maintain continued presence at the Lame-Burra forest.

This was to prevent the criminal elements that fled from returning.

Subsequently, 2 Forward Operation Bases (FOBs) were established at Lame and Jimi to cover the Lame and Burra axis of the forest respectively.

In a related development, troops on Operation Lafiya Dole deployed at Forward Operation Base (FOB), Buratai in conjunction with local vigilante arrested a suspected Boko Haram terrorist named Adamu Damuna.

The suspect is currently being interrogated.