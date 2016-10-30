Troops foil another suicide bomb attempt on Maiduguri IDP camp

Troops belonging to Operation Lafiya Dole deployed behind Bakassi Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, Damboa Road, Maiduguri, on security duty on Sunday, intercepted and killed a male suicide bomber who had attempted to sneak through the troops’ inner parapet towards the IDP camp.

The army said a vigilant sentry sighted the bomber and laid in wait until the suicide bomber came close.

Colonel Sani Usman, acting Director, army public relations confirmed this and said that the sniper instantly shot and killed the terrorist as he tried to force his way into the western flank of the IDP camp fence.

He said that the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) vest strapped on the bomber failed to detonate, prompting a combined team of military and police Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD) to be called in to safely detonate the IED.

“The situation at the camp and the general area is calm,” he said.