Troops destroy illegal refineries, kidnappers’ camps in N/Delta

TROOPS of 2 Brigade Nigerian Army conducting field training exercise code named Operation Crocodile Smile have discovered and destroyed 74 illegal refineries and quite a number militants and kidnappers camps in various parts of Rivers and Bayelsa states using swan buggy and other specialists equipment.

On Wednesday, September 7, 2016 troops of Sub-Sector Bravo in response to a tip off on the presence of suspected kidnappers at Akupoku community, carried out a raid at the location. But no arrest was made as the kidnappers have fled the area.

However, the team also raided Ke community, at the verge of the Atlantic Ocean where they discovered and destroyed an illegal refinery.

The troops recovered and destroyed 3 large cooking pots and 20 tanks filled with illegally refined Automated Gas Oil (AGO).

Similarly, another set of troops also discovered and destroyed another illegal crude oil refinery at Bile. Items recovered and destroyed include 12 large refining cooking pots.

The troops exercising along Abonnema axis were also informed of the presence of suspected kidnappers at Abakrikri Fishing Pot, they swung into action and carried out cordon and search operation, however, no contact or arrest was made.

The troops of 130 Battalion also raided suspected kidnappers camp at Awukiri. Although no contact was made, the troops recovered an AK-47 rifle empty magazine, 6 face masks, 1 machete and several empty shells of expended ammunitions. The troops destroyed the camp.

The troops have also intensified search for the kidnappers’ nests and other criminal elements camp for clearance.

The Medical unit of 2 Brigade has been dispensing free medical service at Twon Brass in Bayelsa State.