Troops arrest another wanted Boko Haram terrorist in Yobe

· Ex-militant leader arrested for economic sabotage in Edo

The Boko Haram suspect on wanted list number 105, Muhammed Bulama, has been arrested by troops on Tuesday, July 6, in Yobe State.

Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Sani Kukasheka Usman, gave the hint on Wednesday.

He said Bulama was arrested alongside two other suspected Boko Haram terrorists— Ardo Abba Muhammed (elder brother to Bulama, as claimed) and Muhammadu Kaigama, in Azare community, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State, with the help of the local vigilantes in the town.

“They were arrested riding on horseback and bicycle, shepherding some sheep towards market.

“During preliminary investigation, the suspected terrorist personally confirmed his photograph on the wanted list and further revealed that he specialised on rearing animals for the terrorist group.

“He further confessed that they came to the village to sell the animals, as they had ran out of cash in their hideout and would also get some food items back for the forthcoming Sallah festival,” he said.

Meanwhile, troops of 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have arrested a suspected national economy saboteur, one Mr Gabriel Ogbudje (an ex-militant leader), also the alleged leader of the “Otugas Fire Force”, a militant group threatening to attack Utorogu Gas Plant.

The suspected militant, who was trailed, was arrested by troops on Agbor-Abraka road, Edo State, on Tuesday.

He had been on the run since he was declared wanted following his public declaration as the leader of the militant group “Otugas Fire Force” and his subsequent declaration of the threat codenamed “Crocodile Tears” against the military.

The suspect was arrested alongside his accomplice, Mr Elvis Dweller Ejus.

Both suspects have been handed over to ‘Operation Delta Safe’ for further interrogation and subsequent handover to the relevant security agency for prosecution.

According to a statement by the army, the suspect was alleged to be responsible for the recent act of economic sabotage perpetrated on NPDC/Shoreline major delivery trunk line within Ogo-Oteri general area on August 26.

The statement recalled also that troops of 13 Brigade Nigerian Army, in conjunction with the Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Air Force and covert operatives of the Defence Intelligence Agency, arrested a suspected kingpin of the Niger Delta Avengers, Isaac Romeo, who goes by the appellation of “G2” in their terrorists camp.

He was arrested alongside two other persons— Mr Lawson Samson and an elderly man, Mr Iyang Ekpo, in Calabar, Cross State, while driving in a vehicle with registration number CRS 86 AO1 on Saturday, September 3.