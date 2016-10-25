Tricycle operator arrested for abducting, raping 15-yr-old girl

A commercial tricyclist has been arrested for forcefully abducting and turning a 15-year-old girl to a sex slave in the Agege area of Lagos State.

The suspect, 28-year-old Dada (other name withheld), was a few days ago arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), who tracked him to another part of Agege.

The suspect, Metro gathered, however, denied abducting the victim, insisting that they were lovers and that they had been together for over a year.

The victim also claimed to have been forcefully deflowered by the suspect and claimed that she continued to stay with him because she could not go back home.

A police source told Metro that the suspect abducted the victim on October 5, when she was sent on an errand by her aunt.

The alleged abduction of the girl was disclosed by her sister, Mrs Gbemisola (other name withheld), who disclosed that the girl was abducted with a sum of N58, 000 meant for her thrift contribution.

Metro also learnt that the suspect, after weeks of lodging in several locations to evade arrest, was eventually nabbed by the operatives at his residence, 7, Oseni Street, Danjuma Cinema area, Agege, with the girl in his one room apartment.

The suspect said “We started having secret affair about a year ago, but her sister frowned at our relationship when she got to know.

“Unknown to her, we were still seeing each other. In order to be having regular conversation with her, I bought a mobile phone for her and instructed her to hide it from her sister. So, whenever she intended coming to meet me, she would call and I would describe our meeting point.

“Then I thought if she could elope with me, that would be better for us. I started working on her psyche and deceiving her with some material things.

“I was able to perpetrate the crime when her sister sent her on errand one Sunday afternoon.

“However, I didn’t know she was with such amount of money. I just wanted to take her far away from her guardian who was not in support of our relationship,” he stated.

According to the victim, “he forced himself on me the very first day I visited him at his residence. Ever since, he had been having sex with me without using condom.

“He slept with me anywhere and even at his friend’s place where he hid me for weeks. I succumbed to him because I couldn’t go back home,” she added.

She also said the suspect collected the N58, 000 her sister gave her.

“He fed me thrice a day probably from that thrift contribution money,” she added.

An alleged accomplice to the crime, Waisu (other name withheld), who was arrested for harbouring the suspect and the abducted girl in his room, was also arrested by the police.

Wasiu, however, denied being aware that the girl was abducted and also insisted that he only harboured them for just a night.

“If I had known the girl was abducted, I would have advised him to return her to her parents. I never believed he could commit such crime.

“He begged me to accommodate them for one night with her in my room, stressing that he left my place the following day to somewhere else. I regretted allowing them to pass the night in my place,” Wasiu said.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Dolapo Badmos, confirmed the arrest of the suspect and the accomplice to Metro, adding that they had been transferred to the police division, where the crime was committed for further investigation and prosecution.