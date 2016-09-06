Tribune, Space FM partner on Oyo development

THE management of Space FM, led by its acting station manager, Mrs Bunmi Atekoja, yesterday, visited the headquarters of the Nigerian Tribune in an effort to foster working relationships between the two media outfits.

Speaking during the visit, Mrs Atekoja said that the station, in its efforts to provide quality and efficient news reportage, decided to partner with the oldest surviving newspaper in the country towards the development in Oyo State and the nation in general. She said, “Oyo State is one of the oldest states and deserves to be pacesetter. Also, as negative events continue to take the major topic of issues, we should try to promote peace, support the good works of government, entrepreneurs, and work towards the development of Oyo State and Nigeria in general. Space FM and Tribune should be tools for development of the state and its people.”

She also asked that Tribune newspaper, should mentor them, thereby requesting for acceptance of their hands of fellowship.

The Group Business Editor, Nigerian Tribune, Mr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, who welcomed the team, stressed that Space FM remained a station, which in its two years, has become one to be taken seriously. “It is a station for the people, with national outlook and Tribune would always support such good initiatives. The media has a critical role to play in nation building; it can make or mar a nation. Any nation that is thriving, is majorly doing so thanks to its media,” he said.

He stressed that it is therefore necessary for all media platforms to work together for the common goal of nation building. He welcomed the partnership, stressing that the Tribune’s rich libraries established pre-independence would help in giving the public research based and rich news background reporting.

He added that the collaboration between both outfits would also help the state especially via promoting/checking the government as a whole without necessarily focusing on the person on seat at the time. He also enjoined them to keep getting better by promoting professionalism and social responsibility, the foundation on which the Nigerian Tribune is built.

He mandated the management of Space FM as a media outfit, to be on the side of the people because in the true sense of the word, it belongs to the people. In his words, “Balanced reporting, focus and professionalism as core objectives, will make one always stand out.”