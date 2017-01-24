Tribune editor loses dad

ALHAJI (Imam) Abdullateef Moyosore Abdulai, father of the Editor, Nigerian Tribune, Debo Abdulai, is dead.

Alhaji Abdulai, aged 74, died in the early hours of Tuesday during an illness at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

He was the Imam of Ifeoluwa Mosque, Felele, Ibadan and the Mogaji of Abdulai family, Oke Balogun, Epe, Lagos State.

He was also a founding member of ‘79 Associates and Epe Development Association.

The deceased, who was survived by a wife and five children, was interred at his house in Eid Street, Oke Balogun, Epe.

The Editor, Nigerian Tribune, Debo Abdulai, while recollecting the last few weeks of his father’s lifetime, described him as his “best friend.”

His words: “My dad had been at UCH in Intensive Care Unit since January 9. We battled to save his life aftermath a major surgery that was done that night. It was gruelling and painful. I was with him every step of the way.

“He was my dad and my best friend. Sadly, he died overnight at the age of 74. He was a good father, a good Muslim, an imam. We interred him today in Epe. It was very painful. I appreciate you all.”

During the Fidau, the Chief Imam of First Epe Central Mosque, Alhaji Saadalah AbdulRahman, described Alhaji (Imam) Abdullateef Abdulai as a devout Muslim who served his Creator till he breathed his last.

He enjoined other Muslims to follow the tenets of Prophet Mohammed (SAW) and leave a good legacy as a true Muslim.