Trial of farmer accused of impregnating teenage daughter begins

A 53-year-old farmer, Yesiru Onajobi, who had sexual relationship with his teenage daughter will be rearraigned before the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

He allegedly started having sex with his daughter after the death of his wife.

It was also alleged that the accused intimidated and repeatedly had forceful carnal knowledge of his daughter, who eventually became pregnant for him.

Onajobi is being prosecuted by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons and other Related Matters (NAPTIP) and is standing trial on a two-count charge of having unlawful carnal knowledge of his teenage daughter.

Onajobi, who spoke in Yoruba and pidgin, informed the court on Tuesday that he had no legal representation and would want to stand in his defence.

When count one was read to him, he retorted “I no understand.”

Following this development, the trial judge, Justice Muslim Hassan, then ordered that a Yoruba interpreter be provided for the accused to take his plea on the next adjourned date.

He then fixed December 19 for rearraignment.