Transport fares increase as residents celebrate Sallah

It was a tale of high cost of transport fares and traffic gridlocks in Lagos, as residents prepared for the Sallah celebration.

Some of the residents of the metropolis, who spoke with Lagos Metro, complained about their inability to move freely within the city in the last three days, a development, they argued, had also led to high cost of transport in the state.

Hitherto, the city had been experiencing unusual calm in the area of traffic gridlock, as movements around the city had been relatively free.

“I was on my way to Lekki from Iyana Iba on Friday. I left home around 3.00pm, but never got to Lekki until 8.00pm. It was that terrible. The appointment I was supposed to attend for 5pm in the evening at Lekki was missed,’ he lamented.

Another resident, Mr Olaniyi Oluwatoyin, explained to Lagos Metro that it took him close to five hours to make a journey between Egbeda and Sango, a journey that normally should not have been more than one and a half hours.

Another resident of the city, Mr Azeez Olanrewaju, stated that it took him more than three hours between Berger Bus Stop and Mountain of Fire, on his way to Ibadan from Lagos, on Sunday.

Meanwhile,transport fares within and outside the city are aiming for the roof as of press time.

For instance, transport fare from Iyana Ipaja to Sango, which used to go for N100 and N150, is now going for between N300 and N500, at the weekend, while Ibadan-bound commercial buses that charges between N800 and N1,000 is going for N1,700 and N2,000 as of the time of filing this report.