Transport agency swoops on traffic offenders in Warri, Asaba

SANITY may be returning to roads in Delta State as hitherto slumbering officials of the Delta State Transport Management Agency (DESTMA), on Friday, swooped on traffic offenders in parts of Warri and Asaba, convicting 71 culprits in the process.

Offenders, 48, in Warri/Effurun and 23 in Asaba, were swiftly tried and fined by magistrates stationed at mobile courts mounted opposite Urhobo College, Warri – Sapele road and another at Airport road.

In Asaba, the magistrate in charge of the mobile court mounted at the car park of the Delta State House of Assembly, His Worship, Ezeweali John Alero, described law as an essential instrument of societal correction and not a tool of moral persuasion to correct societal ills.

The magistrates in charge of Effurun and Warri mobile courts, Her Worship, T.R. Ewherido and His Worship, Epete Diodemise Gregory, on their part, opined that the process was peaceful, successful and without hiccups.

They both noted that the visible remorsefulness on the part of some convicted motorists was a welcome development, adding that the law had served its purpose of being an essential instrument of societal correction.

When arrested, culprits were handed bank tellers to pay their fines into the account of a commercial bank in the city, while those who preferred to pay in cash on the spot were allowed to do so.

Arrested motorists, including tricyclists, private vehicle owners, commercial drivers among others, were tried for offences ranging from driving one-way, refusal to use seatbelt, receiving calls while driving, expired or non-possession of drivers licence and overloading, among others.

They were fined according to the gravity of the traffic rule violated amid stern-looking mobile policemen contracted to effect safety and security of the officials.

Commissioner for Transport, Mr Vincent Uduaghan, who fielded questions from newsmen, reminded all Deltans that DESTMA was an act of law and would outlive the present administration, adding that government would not condone lawlessness on roads in the state.