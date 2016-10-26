_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/tony-elumelu-advocates-structured-philantrophy-africas-business-devt/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/conoil-records-54-increase-profit/profit/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/35574/"}}_ap_ufee
Train crushes man to death in Enugu

October 26, 2016 Jude Ossai - Enugu Metro

TRAGEDY struck on Tuesday in Enugu, as a train ran into buses and traders at the Ogbete Main Market, killing an elderly man and leaving many people with various degrees of injuries.

Metro gathered that the train which was said to be returning from Port Harcourt, the River State capital, was on a high speed,as it ran into to the market without horning.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, said the train almost smashed a tricycle operator at Zik Avenue area before getting to the Ogbete Market.

One of the drivers, who narrowly escaped death during the incident, disclosed that “God saved Nigerians because what the man driving the train planned was to massacre people and set the whole place on fire.

“If not for God, who moved the vehicles out miraculously, we all would have perished.

When contacted, the Enugu State police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ebere Amarizu, confirmed the incident,  describing it as horrible.

He wondered why the train driver should be on high speed without horning.

