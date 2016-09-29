Traditionalists charms did not affect me —Pastor who destroyed shrine in Ogun

Pastor Adewale Fagbire, who allegedly became dumb after destroying a shrine in Ketu, Ayetoro area of Ogun State, on Thursday, said he was beaten with charms and other fetish objects by traditionalists, but not affected.

He said this during a news conference in Abeokuta, on Thursday, that his action was an instruction from God, that he evacuated all the fetish items in the shrine, and that while he was assaulted by the traditionalists, he decided to remain quiet.

The cleric said all the charms and other fetish objects used in beating him did not affect him spiritually or physically.

He told those in attendance at the conference that his late father, who reigned as the traditional ruler of the town, Oba Taiwo Fagbire, used to take him to the shrine while alive.

The Pastor denied media reports that he only regained consciousness after he had been attended to by the traditionalists upon prompt intervention of the Alaye of Ayetoro, Oba Abdulaziz Adelakun.

“I was conscious, physically and mentally sound, during and after the incident because God was already with me. I followed the instruction of the Lord to enter the shrine and packed all the items there away. I followed God’s instruction to be quiet as instructed by God.

“God told me to go there (the shrine), create a scene, step aside and watch the film (the unfolding events). They struck me with charms and nothing happened to me. They know the truth, nobody treated me and I spoke when I got to the palace of the Oba,” he said.