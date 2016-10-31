Township roads: Ogun govt goes tough on articulated truck drivers

The Ogun State Government has warned drivers of articulated trucks carrying over 40 tonnes of goods to desist from plying asphalt roads within Abeokuta metropolis and other township roads, or face the full wrath of the law.

The state commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite, at a press conference, held on Monday, at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Adegbite attributed the bad states of roads within the state capital to number of articulated vehicles plying the internal roads with more than 30 tonnes of goods.

He noted that government had continued to use scarce resources to maintain the roads for road users, saying that the asphalt roads cannot carry more than 30 tonnes, hence the need for them to ply designated routes.

Adegbite said: “We have carefully observed that our regular townships maintenance are not lasting because of the number of overweight trucks plying them. The asphalt roads are designed specifically meant for 30 tonnes trucks only.

“But we have noticed in recent times, that despite regular maintenance, the roads are being destroyed by the volume of overweight trucks plying the road. They are damaging our resources. They are putting our resources to waste.”

He added that government is setting up units at some strategic borders with the support of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) and the state Police Command to ensure that the truck drivers comply with government directive.

The commissioner advised the truck drivers to operate within the ambit of the law, insisting that anyone found culpable of carrying overweight goods on the asphalt roads would be dealt with.

He submitted that the establishment of weigh stations should be considered by government as it is done in other climes.

Asked on the on-going major road construction works across the state, the commissioner explained that works were slowed down on the roads due to the present economic challenge facing the country.