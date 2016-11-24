Tourism stakeholders set for NTIFE

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) is set to hold a two-day event, the Nigerian Tourism Investors’ Forum and

Exhibition (NTIFE) on November 29 and 30, 2016, at the Abuja Sheraton Hotel and Towers.

In a bid to make the event a success, the event has received the support of the Federal Ministry Information, Culture and National

Orientation and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed as the chief host.

However, the Nigerian Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR ) and the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) have registered for the programme.

The NTIFE was conceived in 2013 and this the first edition that the council of FTAN set up a committee to also seek the support of

members, not only in attending the program, but also making it a success.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi is expected to grace the event.

FTAN President, Chief Tomi Akingbogun said, this year’s edition would be one of the best in terms of organisation and attendance. He said

states like Lagos, Rivers and few others are fully part of the event and encouraged other states to join the moving train.

He said the NTIFE would offer another opportunity for authentic display of Nigeria’s rich culture.

In line with the efforts to host a successful program, the South West zone of FTAN had hosted a zonal program in Eko Hotel and Suites were the members of the zone promised to fully work for the success of the programme by mobilising members to fully participate in the event.

Speaking on the programme, the Chairman, Organising Committee, Otunba Ayo Olumoko, commended the Federal Government for identifying with FTAN, saying “FTAN is being given a pride of place in the tourism industry. Things are changing and our leaders are working.

He said it is when all get involved that the association would be able to fight effectively for the interest of members, tackling problems

like multiple taxation, electricity and among others, there by urging stakeholders to up the NTIFE event with utmost seriousness and

sincerity of purpose.