Why Tiwa Savage shunned TeeBillz on his birthday

October 02, 2016 / : Segun Adebayo

A few days ago, Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Teebillz, turned a year older and many people had expected that Savage would wish him a happy birthday, but Savage did not send him a birthday wish or message.

After their infamous break up months back, the two former loverbirds have not shared a word about their separation on any of their social media platforms even as there were reports that moves were being made by some friends of the pair to reconcile them.

What got many talking was Savage’s decision to stay silent on the day when most of her colleagues took to their social media platforms, especially on Instagram, to drop birthday wishes at the instance of her former husband.

R, however, gathered that Savage, who was dropped by MTN as its ambassador last month, was being careful of raising another dust by wishing TeeBillz a happy birthday as she had vowed shortly after the marriage collapsed that she would not share anything relating to her marriage on any social media network.

Savage and Teebillz had reportedly been told to keep their failed marriage from the eyes of the public while the reconciliation moves go on.

