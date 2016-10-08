Tiwa Savage Joins Davido, Phyno for biggest Lagos Concert 3 Thrones on October 23rd

_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/ifeoma-eze-releases-4th-album/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=30262","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/29731/"}}_ap_ufee
October 8, 2016

The First Lady of Mavin record label,  Tiwa Savage, has been revealed as the third headliner for the upcoming concert, 3 Thrones, set to hold on 23 of October, 2016 at EKO Hotels Convention Centre, Lagos.

The singer is scheduled to perform alongside rapper Phyno and singer Davido, who were both revealed to be the first and second headliners before the most recent revelation.

The revelation, which came as a post on social media, has since sparked a spate of conversations among fans across various platforms as they express their ardency for the singer.

Speaking on her involvement, Tiwa remarked; “It’s an honour to be a part of this – to be a part of a history in the making. This is a first of its kind concert and I’m happy to headline this alongside two of the most respected artistes in Africa; Davido and Phyno. I am about to really deliver a mind-blowing performance as a true Lagosian – my fans should get ready to be thrilled like never before!”

Widely respected disc jockeys, Jimmy Jatt and Neptune, have also been announced as the guardians at the upcoming event.

