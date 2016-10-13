_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/epetimehin-deliver-inaugural-lecture-micro-insurance/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/epetimehin-deliver-inaugural-lecture-micro-insurance/festus-epetimehin/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Tinubu congratulates Buhari over release of 21 Chibok schoolgirls

October 13, 2016 Latest News

National leader of All Progressives Progress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari over the release of 21 Chibok schoolgirls.

Tinubu in a press release signed by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, said the news of the release of the 21 Chibok girls came to him as a delightful relief.

He said in the release: “I congratulate the families of these young ladies who have endured so much anxiety and pain on account of this horrendous experience. I am also grateful that these budding young stars now have the opportunity to again pursue their dreams and aspirations.

“I know there is road to recovery and readjustment ahead, but I am confident that the support of their families, our communities,and the assistance of our many collaborators at home, and internationally provide the tools required for this.

I also congratulate and thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his steadfastness and dogged effort in ensuring the release of these girls. I salute our gallant men and women in uniform who continue to make sacrifices on our behalf and have remained focused in the hot pursuit of the terrorists.

“I commend all Federal Government agencies- the DSS, the NIA- and indeed our lawmakers and our other partners who remained dogged and worked assiduously to secure this release.

“It is a great day for our nation and humanity when as shown there, we demonstrate that every life is vital and must be fought for, no matter what it takes. I know that the joy of this outcome will inspire and encourage the government and all concerned to do everything within human possibility to secure the release of our other daughters who are still in captivity.

“This President, I am assured, will not rest on his oars until all the girls in captivity are freed and returned to their families. Security and ending the the Boko Haram insurgency remains atop the agenda of the APC-led government and I am happy that the evidence is there to see that progress is being made on this front.”

