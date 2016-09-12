logo

This is a time for sober reflection —Senator Oluremi Tinubu

September 12, 2016

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, representing Lagos Central senatorial district has felicitated with Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir; adding that this is a time of sober reflection and a time of sacrifice and charity toward our fellow believers and others.

“We must continue to see ourselves as a community knitted together for service. Our country today needs us all to contribute whatever we can make – individually and collectively to make Nigeria great again.”

