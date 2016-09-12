This is a time for sober reflection —Senator Oluremi Tinubu

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, representing Lagos Central senatorial district has felicitated with Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir; adding that this is a time of sober reflection and a time of sacrifice and charity toward our fellow believers and others.

“We must continue to see ourselves as a community knitted together for service. Our country today needs us all to contribute whatever we can make – individually and collectively to make Nigeria great again.”