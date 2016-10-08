He has threatened to kill me several times —Wife

The president of Ile Tuntun Customary Court, Mapo Hall, Ibadan, Oyo State, Chief Agbaje Henry Olasunkanmi, has advised and also given Mr Wasiu Akinkunbi and his wife, Mrs Idayat Ajile, an opportunity to resolve their differences before giving for judgement in their divorce case.

The plaintiff, Idayat, had asked the court to dissolve her 22-year-old marriage to her husband, Wasiu, for alleged constant quarrels, threats, to kill her and lack of care. The marriage produced seven children.

Idayat also accused her husband of lack of respect and recognition for her family members. She said, “he abuses them and I’m not happy about it.”

Responding to his wife’s allegations against him, Wasiu told the court: “She is wayward. She travels and I know but it was unfortunate that she got pregnant for another man. I asked her about the pregnancy but she refused to tell me the truth up till now and that resulted in the quarrel between us. But I reported to her sister. In addition to this, she has not allowed me to have sex with her since two weeks ago.

“I want the court to ask her about the pregnancy,” Wasiu said.

The case was, however, adjourned till October 19 for further hearing. Both partied were asked to come with their family members.