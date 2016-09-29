Thank you for not changing the change – Aregbesola tells Edo electorate

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun, on Thursday, in Abuja, thanked Edo electorate for voting Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying “thank you for not changing the change.”

According to NAN, Aregbesola said this when he broke the news of Obaseki’s victory as Edo governor-elect to newsmen at the “National Day of Solidarity with Cuba.”

The event is a roundtable discussion on strengthening International Struggle against all forms of Blockade and Isolation against Cuba.

“I am happy that my party has won in Edo. I thank the Edo people for not changing the change. This change is here to stay,’’ he said.

He appealed to Nigerians to continue to bear with the administration in the face of economy recession.

“Please bear with us, it will soon be and the nation will come out in victory,’’ he said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had, earlier in the day in Benin, declared Obaseki winner of the governorship election in the state.

Obaseki polled 319,483 votes to defeat his closest rival, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 253,173 votes.

It will be recalled that the slogan for the PDP campaigns in the state was “change the change’’.