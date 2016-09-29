_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/thank-not-changing-change-aregbesola-tells-edo-electorate/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/edo-poll-pdp-ize-iyamu-reject-results/ize-iyamu-voting-2/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Thank you for not changing the change – Aregbesola tells Edo electorate

September 29, 2016 / :

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun, on Thursday, in Abuja, thanked Edo electorate for voting Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying “thank you for not changing the change.”

According to NAN, Aregbesola said this when he broke the news of Obaseki’s victory as Edo governor-elect to newsmen at the “National Day of Solidarity with Cuba.”

The event is a roundtable discussion on strengthening International Struggle against all forms of Blockade and Isolation against Cuba.

“I am happy that my party has won in Edo. I thank the Edo people for not changing the change. This change is here to stay,’’ he said.

He appealed to Nigerians to continue to bear with the administration in the face of economy recession.

“Please bear with us, it will soon be and the nation will come out in victory,’’ he said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had, earlier in the day in Benin, declared Obaseki winner of the governorship election in the state.

Obaseki polled 319,483 votes to defeat his closest rival, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 253,173 votes.

It will be recalled that the slogan for the PDP campaigns in the state was “change the change’’.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Do You Want To Turn One-Time N3,500 INTO N20,000 Weekly?. CLICK HERE!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News