Tension in Shasha over lingering power outage

Trouble is brewing between Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company and the 20 communities in Shasha axis of Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The imminent trouble which is presently creating tension, particularly among youths, had been traced to a case of negligence of duty by officials of the electricity company who for one month now have continued to deny the entire community access to electricity.

While it had been acknowledged in many parts of Lagos that citizens now enjoy relative regular supply of electricity, the community has been subjected to total darkness by the power officials under the excuse that they could not detect a fault that led to the spark on one of the cables at the Ejigbo station for one month running.

Many residents across the communities who spoke to the Nigerian Tribune, accused officials at Akowonjo Business Unit which is responsible for electrical issues in the area of deliberately making life difficult for them through erratic power supply to the area.

They equally accused the company of estimated consumption and outrageous billing.

According to the residents, the PHCN officials rather than assign professionals among them to rectify the problem, have been playing the hide and seek game while the situation has grossly affected businesses.

Prior to the one month of the latest power outage, the entire community under the aegis of Shasha General Community Development Association had written several petitions to the Business Manager, Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company, Akowonjo Business Unit, Ponle, Lagos, complaining of incessant erratic power supply.

The latest of such letters entitled ‘Erratic Power Supply: A Menace To Our Community’, signed by Comrade Oniyide Paul, Alhaji M.A Iginla, Chairman and Secretary of the Electricity Committee in the area respectively, condemned the issue of epileptic power supply which they said was becoming endemic and intolerable.

Meanwhile, efforts to get reactions from the Senior Manager of Ikeja Distribution, Engineer Asha on the power outage failed as he refused to pick calls or respond to messages sent to his line.

The questions forwarded to his line include what his men have been doing to restore power to the affected communities and why it is taking them so long to rectify the fault.