Tens of thousands connect to Glo’s superior nationwide 4G LTE

Tens of thousands of Nigerian telecom subscribers have upgraded to the newly-launched Glo 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE) network since it was launched nationwide last week.

Subscribers showed instant excitement as they trooped to Gloworld centres in different parts of the country to either buy a new Glo 4G SIM or switch their existing number to 4G LTE.

Among the locations where the service was in Lagos were Lekki, Ikoyi, V.I., Ajah and Akoka. In Port Harcourt, subscribers in Aba Road, Trans Amadi, Diobu, Old GRA and UNIPORT have had the privilege of enjoying the service since last week, Warri, Eket, Benin, Abuja (Maitama, Wuse, Asokoro, Garki/Central Business District and Airport Road), Jos, ABTI in Yola and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria have also been connected to Globacom’s 4G LTE.

According to the Marketing Communications Manager, Mr John Awe, Globacom also gave a firm assurance to its subscribers in other parts of the country that they will soon be connected to the 4G LTE.

4G LTE from Globacom is a mobile broadband protocol, which offers subscribers the flexibility to upload or download data intensive applications. This development has particularly been exhilarating to netizens who consume huge volumes of data, as well as government and corporate bodies, including banks, oil and gas companies, academic and health institutions, which depend exclusively on seamless data usages for their operations.

The reaction of a Lagos-based business man, Atitebi Ajijedidun, summed up the reactions.

Said he, “I have had a 4G phone for a while now. I was using it with 3G services. I simply purchased a 4G SIM to enable me optimise the capacity of the phone, so to speak. The difference is clear, I tell you. My videos download without any delay. Glo has done very well with this one.”