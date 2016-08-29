Tanzania clash: Ideye, Imoh land in Eagles’ camp

Olympiacos striker, Brown Ideye as well as Rio 2016 Olympics star, Imoh Ezekiel are among the early arrivals at the Super Eagles training camp in Uyo ahead of Saturday’s 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania.

Other players confirmed to be in Uyo as of the time of this report are Turkey-based Musa Mohammed, Kano Pillars defender, Jamiu Alimi, Rangers goalkeeper Emmanuel Daniel and youngster, Victor Osimhen.

This is the first-ever call-up for Nigeria’s U-20 striker Osimhen, who will sign a professional contract with German Bundesliga outfit, Wolfsburg next January.

Officials also disclosed that the newly-employed Eagles technical adviser, German Gernot Rohr along with his assistants and “a handful” of players will also join up later today after a flight delay from Lagos.

Already, Coach Salisu Yusuf who led the Eagles to the last two games and assistant coach, Imama Amapakabo are in Uyo for the game.

Nigeria takes on Tanzania in a final AFCON qualifier on Saturday.

Both teams have been eliminated from the competition, but the Super Eagles will use the game to prepare for a 2018 World Cup qualifier in Zambia on October 3.