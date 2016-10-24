Take advantage of Orin Farm Settlement, Ekiti govt told

The people of Orin community in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State, have asked the state government and other stakeholders to take advantage of the farm settlement in the community as the country battles recession.

Orin community, at the celebration of the 2016 Orin Day, also appealed to the state government and members of the National Assembly from Ekiti North district, to fund the proposed irrigation project in the community for improved agriculture.

The Regent of Orin-Ekiti, Princess Bola Dada, who made the call on behalf of the community, said the Owena River Basin Development Authority had, based on the request of the community, did the feasibility studies on the possibility of constructing a dam there to boost irrigation farming.

Princess Dada regretted that what had been hindering the commencement of the project is lack of adequate funding.

She said: “We in the northern part of Ekiti State have realised that the global phenomenon of climate change has rendered rain-fed agriculture unprofitable. Owena River Basin Authority has done its feasibility studies on the possibility of constructing a dam and what needs tobe done now is for it to be funded.

“Now that Nigerians are to focus on agriculture and dams are being proposed for states, we appeal to our government and representatives to come to our aid, because gains from farming will become a collective gain for our dear state.”

She begged the state government, the senator representing Ekiti North, Mr. Duro Faseyi and the House of Representatives member from the constituency, Chief Thaddeus Aina, to jointly take steps to secure funding for the dam project to boost agriculture in the state.

She also charged the people of the community to remain united, saying without unity, “we can hardly achieve anything meaningful, but together we can do more.

On the occasion, the community also launched a N50million community self-help development project.

The President of Orin National Council, Mr Yomi Bobadoye, in his speech, also called on the government to tar Ido-Orin-Ifaki road to ease transportation and for farm produce to be easily transported to the cities.

Bobadoye appealed to indigenes of the town to continue to support developmental projects initiated by the community, saying this remains the only veritable avenue to fast-track development in the area.

Two prominent indigenes of the town, Messrs Oluwatuyi Aroge and Gbenga Dada, said money realised from this year’s Orin Day would be expended on road construction, building of ultra modern market and grading of the road that links the farm settlement in the town to Oye Local Government Area.