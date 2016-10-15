Take 50 of Buhari’s appointees, 45 of them I don’t know — Aisha Buhari

Apart from Fashola, Ameachi and some others, I don’t know them

Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari has expressed her concerns over the nature of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government and his appointees.

She expressed this in an interview she granted the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Hausa, saying: “There is nothing I can tell him, he is seeing things himself. Out of the people he has appointed, take 50, 45 of them I don’t know them. Perhaps he doesn’t know them too. I have been living with him for 27 years.”

Below is full text of Mrs Aisha Buhari, Nigeria First Lady's interview with British Broadcasting News (BBC) Hausa.

BBC Hausa: It has been One and a half years since President Muhammadu Buhari came into power, a lot of people are expressing their unhappiness over the way few acquaintance of the President have hijacked power while neglecting people that work for his success.

Like we have promised, here is how the interview with Aisha Buhari and Naziru Maka’ilu from Abuja goes.

BBC Hausa: People have goodwill towards President Muhammadu Buhari, especially looking at the things he did before, but since coming into power things have not been working the way they should, what do you thing is the cause?

Aisha Buhari: I am not a government official, but in my opinion as a woman, a mother, what I think is it is well known that the first 4 years are not going to be easy. Firstly, it was people that brought the government into power.

More than half of those people are not appointed into the government. Some people that are not politicians, not professionals were brought into the government. They don’t even know what we said we want and what we don’t during the campaign.

They even come out and say to people we are not politicians, but they are occupying the offices meant for politicians. Some have parted with their wives, some lost their children lost, some women too have parted with their husbands because of politics, a lot happened during the time. The way things are going I too I am not happy. We are just starting, we have not finished.

Some people that worked for the government have been appointed. But those heading government agencies you can find one fighting his state governor, they contested together during election one in APC while in PDP.

BBC Hausa: Who are those doing these kinds of things?

Aisha Buhari: Everybody knows them. Those people should know that people voted singly. Even Buhari too had one vote. Nobody voted 5 times. 15.429 Million People. That one that people are thinking too, he had only some 2 or 3 people. I am pleading to them to have the people at heart and embrace everybody so that we can all move together. Not even now in 2016 or 17, lot of people are creating divisions within the APC, which is our source of concern.

They think they have worked for the government while those appointed some of them had no voter’s card. What I fear is uprising of 15.4 million people.

BBC Hausa: Is the President aware some people are subverting his government?

Aisha Buhari: Whether he knows or he do not, those that voted for him knows.

BBC Hausa: But you are the most closest to him, did you tell him?

Aisha Buhari: There is nothing I can tell him, he is seeing things himself. Out of the people he has appointed, take 50, 45 of them I don’t know them. Perhaps he doesn’t know them too. I have been living with him for 27 years.

BBC Hausa: Do you think there are some people that are dictating to the President things to do, not him?

Aisha Buhari: That is what I am saying, those that know they don’t have voters card, they should give chance to those that have, they are the ones that struggled and knows what we want to do. Some of them if you go to a meeting with them they will tell you, we are not politicians, if somebody is wise, they will not accept to take any political office. They didn’t even work for it. Even if you are asked to, you should say it is not my profession. Those places not headed by politicians will cause people discontent.

BBC Hausa: One would wonder to hear you say some people have hijacked the government without him knowing, but who do you think are those people?

Aisha Buhari: I don’t know them, I don’t know them. I don’t know them.

BBC Hausa: But some people are calling names, saying 2 or 3 are the ones, do you that as well?

Aisha Buhari: Yes I agree. Because of those appointed apart from Fashola, Ameachi and some others, not much, I don’t know them, most of us too don’t know them, and he too does not know them.

BBC Hausa: One would wonder that Buhari is not the one charge knowing him as a person who had leadership experiences, people would not believe.

Aisha Buhari: Yes it is surprising; nobody thought it is going to be like this. But now that it is so… sometimes when one is doing something wrong without him knowing, but when people talk to them, they should listen. Because in the future, whether he is going to contest or not, it is that same people that would vote for APC. We hope those people don’t come back, and everybody don’t hope so too.

BBC Hausa: You said “Whether he is going to contest in the future or not”, has he disclose it to you whether he is standing or not?

Aisha Buhari: He didn’t tell me, but I have madeup my mind.