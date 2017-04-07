Swiss Spirit Hotel Danag leads MICE innovations in Port Harcourt

One of the leading Meetings Incentives, Conferences, Events and Exhibitions (MICE) hotels in Nigeria, Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Danag opened in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, recently, offering an upscale signature services and hospitality innovation to customers

With well apportioned rooms of different sizes, Swiss Spirit Hotel Danag is a signature MICE hotel for the South-South business hub with 144 classes of posh rooms.

Right from the conceptualisation of the idea to the building of a finished edifice and managed by a global brand, Swiss International, the brain behind the multimillion naira hotel, Chief Daniel Chimezie Okeke say when it come to hotel business which is service oriented, his taste for the best cannot be compromised.

“We pride ourselves with the delivery of personalized services that keeps our clients at home with different comfort zones within the hotel to cater for their hospitality needs.

Coming in different taste, there are presidential, royal, diplomat, executive, superior suites among others.

“Satisfaction is a key responsibility of our staffs because the repeat patronage by our customers did not only depend on the quality of our facilities alone but how well our staffs attend to their needs and in this regards we give our staffs special in-house incentives for them to better service our customers better.

“For our customers, we make every patronage a new story of hospitality for them because that is the spirit of Swiss International. We keep the spirit alive at Swiss Spirit Hotel Danag, Port Harcourt.”

Also considering the needs of MICE buyers and sellers, the hotel display a multifunctional facility from it underground social bar and swimming pool bar to other social circuit corners for business and social guests to have a wonderful time.

It displays a trendy event rooms for meetings which include three Eventives, video conferencing room, Ticino, Ted & co. For big outings; the banquet, conferences one and two with capacity of over 450, 150 and 100 respectively makes the hotel MICE-trendy.

“We also have auxiliary service in the area of specialise laundry services for customers who needs to dry clean their cloths.”