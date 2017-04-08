Suspected prostitutes roast brothel operator to death in Ekiti

A brothel owner Odo Owa community in Ijero Local Government Area of Elite State named Samuel Playoff, has been found roasted in one of the rooms, tied to a steel bed.

Olayode, sources claimed, was burnt to death by his clients said to be women of easy virtues residing in the brothers.

According to the claims by sources, Olayode, a retired soldier, was killed and dispossessed of some money he had been paid as pension and gratuity.

Other witnesses however claimed that the deceased was killed by robbers and tied to a steel bed and set the body on fire afterwards.

However, the police said, while confirming the incident that “preliminary findings by the police indicated that the victim was attacked by the prostitutes, who he gave out some of his rooms to for their business.”

The Public Relations Officer of Ekiti police command, Mr Alberto Adeyemi, said he was attacked by women of easy virtues that rented some rooms from him.

Adeyemi said “the man just collected his pension and thrifts, which the prostitutes became aware of.

“They dispossessed him of the money and tied him to a bed in the house. Neighbours were not aware of this until his body started decomposing.

“We are on the trail of the suspects and would ensure they are brought to justice.”