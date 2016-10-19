Supremacy battle among Yoruba monarchs led us nowhere —Ooni

THE Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has said supremacy battle among Yoruba Obas has not in any way helped the region, but had caused disunity, bred wider gaps in development and affected the story of the race.

Oba Ogunwusi made this known on Tuesday, while playing host to the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, who paid him a thank you visit for his installation and to also felicitate with him on his birthday.

Olubadan, who also visited the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, last week, had in his entourage some high chiefs in Ibadan and his Oloris, Alhaja Kudirat and Alhaja Rashidat.

Oba Ogunwusi, who noted that the visit of the Olubadan of Ibadan was historic, coming on the final day of Olojo festival, extolled the virtue of Oba Adetunji who, he said, also shared the same vision of peace in Yorubaland with him.

“I love Olubadan because he also represents peace, unity and development in Yorubaland. He represents the future of Yoruba. Rivalry among Yoruba monarch has not done us anything good and that is what has led us to where we are today. We should do away with rivalry.

“All what God loves are domiciled in Yorubaland. We know how to respect them one by one. We are not idol worshippers but custodians of God’s nature. Ife is the cradle of Yoruba race and all of us are from Ife.

“I am very happy that Ife is privileged to host Olubadan today. No race is respectful in the entire world as Yoruba race.

“All traditions created by God, we know how best to honour them. All of us have something to do with water, land, leaves and roots, air, God created all. No race honours nature as we do, but we allowed misunderstanding between us and even started to call ourselves umprintable names like idol worshippers, etc. We lost our standing with supremacy rivalry.

“Anywhere you see a Yoruba man throughout the world, God bless us with high intelligence, why can’t we express love to ourselves?

“I am discussing with the Olubadan, God is the greatest king. We all originated from Ife, when all other left for other places which have become notable towns today, some of us who are Ife indigenes are custodians, if anything happens to Ife, others will ask questions, so we must work together in unity for the development of our race as one,” Oba Ogunwusi said.

Oba Adetunji said he came to appreciate Oba Ogunwusi for his humble role during his installation early in the year.

He revealed that the Ooni came to Ibadan 24 hours before the coronation and left 24 hours after the event. He then prayed for long life for the Ooni.

Also in Ile-Ife to felicitate with Oba Ogunwusi was the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Ganeey Salawu Oloogunebi.